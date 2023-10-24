Winterville police locate missing woman

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say Brittany Beckham was found last Thursday in Wilson.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in one Eastern Carolina town are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Brittany Beckham was last seen walking away from the Sam’s Club in Winterville around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Winterville police said Beckham was last seen wearing a brown coat, dark shirt, gray sweatpants, and blue Skechers.

Anyone with information on the location of Beckham should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

