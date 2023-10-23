Advertise With Us
Veteran officer named new ECU police chief

Chief Jason Sugg
Chief Jason Sugg(ECU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran law enforcement officer has been named the new police chief at the ECU Police Department.

Jason Sugg was appointed chief effective today.

He replaces Jon Barwell who stepped down in August to work with the UNC System Office of Safety and Enterprise Risk Management.

Sugg, a Snow Hill native, has 24 years in campus law enforcement and has been deputy chief at ECU since 2013. Recently, Sugg served as interim police chief at Elizabeth City State University and interim chief at ECU in 2013 and 2016.

