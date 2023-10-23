Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild conditions this afternoon; Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning

Warmer temperatures expected this week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northwesterly breezes, clear skies and a dry airmass in place this afternoon will keep most of us mild throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Once we lose the heating of the day, temperatures will quickly decrease to the 50s by sunset. Overnight, light and variable breezes accompanied with clear skies and low dewpoints will create an environment favorable for chilly temperatures, and patchy areas of frost. Upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for several backyards tonight, so be sure to bundle up if you heading outdoors this evening, or for your morning commute on Tuesday.

A high pressure ridge is forecast to build across the area through much of this week, increasing temperatures and providing Eastern NC with several days of sunshine. Rain chances are looking scarce over the coming days and while it is not immediate concern, if this pattern lasts over the next few weeks, abnormally dry conditions may appear in some parts of our viewing area.

Finally, Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week, as it is now a hurricane. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one person shot at Greenville sports bar
One person shot after fight breaks out at Greenville sports bar
Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Coast Guard rescues mariners off North Carolina coast
Elizabeth City Coast Guard rescues mariners from North Carolina waters
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Former New Bern High School speaks out
“Everything I did was for the students”: Former New Bern High School Principal addresses decision to change grades of ineligible student-athletes

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly start on Monday; Great week ahead
Jim First Alert Forecast October 23, 2023
Jim First Alert Forecast October 23, 2023
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions tonight; Sunny and mild on Monday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions tonight; Sunny and mild on Monday
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1022
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1022