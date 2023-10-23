Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild conditions this afternoon; Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northwesterly breezes, clear skies and a dry airmass in place this afternoon will keep most of us mild throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Once we lose the heating of the day, temperatures will quickly decrease to the 50s by sunset. Overnight, light and variable breezes accompanied with clear skies and low dewpoints will create an environment favorable for chilly temperatures, and patchy areas of frost. Upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for several backyards tonight, so be sure to bundle up if you heading outdoors this evening, or for your morning commute on Tuesday.

A high pressure ridge is forecast to build across the area through much of this week, increasing temperatures and providing Eastern NC with several days of sunshine. Rain chances are looking scarce over the coming days and while it is not immediate concern, if this pattern lasts over the next few weeks, abnormally dry conditions may appear in some parts of our viewing area.

Finally, Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week, as it is now a hurricane. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

