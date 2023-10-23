One person shot after fight breaks out at Greenville sports bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gunfire erupted at an Eastern Carolina sports bar injuring one person around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

A WITN employee was at Tie Breakers on Smythewyck Drive in Greenville when two men began fighting with one another on the patio.

Our employee saw the men fighting and a gun on the ground near them. A Tie Breakers employee was seen grabbing the gun from the ground and bringing it inside.

Our employee said that an off-duty officer then pointed his gun at the men demanding they get down.

Police arrived a short time later.

One man was seen being taken away on a stretcher to an ambulance while two men were in handcuffs on the patio.

Lt. Justin Wooten with Greenville police confirmed that one person was shot and the two men detained will be taken to the station for questioning.

He says the condition of the victim is unknown at this time and there is no threat to public.

WITN is working to gather more details on this active situation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.