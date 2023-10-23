Advertise With Us
Jacksonville ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises $35,000, breaks goal

'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Jacksonville Oct. 14(Alzheimer's Association)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 150 people participated in Jacksonville’s the Alzheimer’s Association event Oct. 14.

The Alzheimer’s Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter hosted a ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event in Jacksonville and said they raised $35,000 - which broke their initial goal.

“Many thanks to our dedicated walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Onslow County community for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”

Some of the highlighted top donations from the Association were:

  • Call to Mind - $2,004
  • TransImpact - $1,650
  • Rebecca’s Rubies - $1,500

Donations will still be accepted until Dec. 31, so the Association wants to continue to break its record. You can click here to donate.

