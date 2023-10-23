Jacksonville observance to honor fallen service members of Beirut bombing 40 years later

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been 40 years since two truck bombs struck buildings in Beirut Lebanon that housed American and French service members that left more than 200 U.S. troops killed in 1983.

This morning, an annual observance to mark the 40th anniversary of the October 23, 1983 Beirut Bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, at 10:30 a.m.

The observance will honor the fallen service members who served in Lebanon from 1958 to 1984 and in Grenada; especially those killed in the Beirut Bombing on October 23.

Marine and Navy leaders will speak and the 2D Marine division band will play.

The public is invited to attend and parking for the event will be at the Veterans Cemetery across from the Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Road. Shuttle service will be provided by Jacksonville Transit from New River Shopping Center on Hargett Street.

