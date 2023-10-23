Edenton man arrested on multiple charges

Edenton, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges after Edenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery and carjacking.

EPD says at 10:53 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Peanut Drive and North Broad Street in reference to an armed robbery and carjacking.

After further investigation, EPD found that an unknown suspect pointed a firearm at two adults and two minors and forced them to get out of their vehicle.

With the help of Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies spotted the Tamrik Hamer’s vehicle on Yeopim Road headed into the town. Chowan Deputies conducted a traffic stop but the he refused to stop.

After law enforcement chased Hamer into town limits, it ended with the Hamer crashing the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Tip Toe Road.

Hamer was as charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny of firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun, assault with deadly weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of injury to personal property and resisting public officer.

Hamer received no bond for the robbery with a dangerous weapon, and a $100,000.00 secured bond for the other charges listed.

Prior to this taking place, Hamer was already under Post Release Probation and EPD has already made contact with Probation to follow up with his terms and conditions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.