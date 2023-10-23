After months of shooting investigations, Edenton Police Department arrests one Edenton man

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Edenton man was arrested on multiple charges following the investigations of various shootings at the beginning of this year.

Officials say on October 21st, around 9:30 p.m., EPD arrested 18-year-old Donelle Lee Capehart Jr. of Edenton.

Capehart was taken before the on-duty magistrate and placed under a $1,062,000.00 secured bond.

After a long and thorough investigation, EPD charged Capehart with 13 felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm in town limits.

Back in January of this year, the town of Edenton experienced an uptick in shootings that were directly related to gang activity involving individuals belonging to or associated with the 4L, LBM, or 215 gangs.

EPD and Rocky Mount Police Department’s Firearm Forensic Lab, worked diligently to solve each shooting that occurred from January 2023 through April 2023.

Capehart was charged with three counts of felony discharge of weapon into occupied property and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits that took place on January 25th in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The victims in this case are two minor children and one adult, and was non-fatal.

He was also charged with eight counts of felony discharge of weapon into occupied property and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits on January 26th in the 300 block of North Moseley Street. The victims in this case are eight adults, and was non-fatal.

On February 4th, in the 200 block of East Freemason Street, he was also charged with two counts of felony discharge weapon into occupied property, one count of felony assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits. The victims in this case are two elderly adults, and was non-fatal.

Lastly, he was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits on April 3rd in the 300 block of Boswell Street. The victim in this case is one adult, and was non-fatal as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.