Virginia upsets 10th ranked UNC football

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (UNC Athletics) — Virginia overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and handed No. 10 North Carolina its first loss of the season, 31-27, on Saturday evening at Kenan Stadium. After UNC took a 24-14 lead with 9:35 left in the third quarter on a touchdown run by quarterback Drake Maye, the Cavaliers outscored Carolina, 17-3, the rest of the way to earn the victory. UVA piled up 228 rushing yards and dominated time of possession, 37:06 to 22:54, snapping its two-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. Mike Hollins ran for 66 yards and three TDs and Malik Washington caught 12 balls for 115 yards and a score for the Cavs. Maye threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns and Tez Walker caught 11 passes for 146 yards and a TD in a losing effort for Carolina. Ranked No. 10 by the Associated Press and coaches and in the top 10 for the first time in two seasons, UNC dropped to 6-1, 3-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia improved to 2-5, 1-2.

How It Happened

First Half• Virginia snuffed out Carolina’s first offensive drive to start the game, then took a 7-0 lead. The key play was a fourth-and-two conversion from the UNC 33 yard-line, when UVA quarterback Tony Muskett threw to Sackett Wood Jr. for 22 yards. Hollins ran for an 11-yard TD run on the next play.• The Tar Heels responded with a quick-tempo drive on their next possession, moving 75 yards in just 2:29 to tie the score at 7-7 when Maye connected with Walker from 25 yards out for his fourth TD catch in the last five quarters after catching three in last week’s win over Miami.• After the teams traded punts, the Cavaliers converted a second consecutive fourth-down play in UNC territory late in the first quarter, setting up another Hollins TD run two plays later that made the score 14-7 UVA.• The Cavalier defense impressed in the first quarter, stymying the Tar Heels in the early going. Maye started the day by completing just 5 of 13 passes in the first period for 55 yards.• He struck quickly in the second quarter, however, connecting with tight end Bryson Nesbit on a 62-yard scoring pass down the left sideline to cap a 79-yard scoring drive in just 1:02.• Armani Chatman made one of the top individual plays of the first half, picking off a Muskett pass in the end zone with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter.• A field goal by Noah Burnette as the first half ended made the score 17-14 Tar Heels at the break.

Second Half

• Carolina forced a UVA punt on the first possession of the second half, then the Tar Heels took a 24-14 lead when Maye scampered three yards around the left side for a rushing TD.

• In response, Hollins scored his third touchdown of the night from a yard out to pull UVA within a field goal at 24-21 with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter.

• Virginia’s defense held Carolina to just a field goal in its final five possessions of the game, forcing three punts and a turnover on downs to close the game.

Inside the Box Score

• After UNC had scored 30 or more points in each of its six games this season, Virginia held Carolina to 27 points in the game (including just 10 in the second half).

• The Tar Heels compiled 490 yards of total offense, snapping an 11-game winning streak when they’d gained at least 400 yards offensively.• Maye has tossed multiple touchdown passes in 16 of his 21 career starts and thrown for at least 200 yards in all 21.• Carolina fell to 56-23 as a ranked team in 15 seasons under Brown.

Up Next

After completing its three-game homestand against Virginia, the Tar Heels will play three of their final five regular season games on the road, beginning with Georgia Tech next Saturday in Atlanta.

