Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Plentiful sunshine and mild breezes this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Near steady temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s will be anticipated through much of the week as high pressure builds over the region. With clear skies overhead and a dry airmass in place, Eastern NC will be susceptible to wild temperature swings over the coming days. This means that if you are heading outdoors this week, have a light jacket on standby to prepare you for the change.

A second cold front will deliver a reinforcing shot of frigid air across the area late Monday and into Tuesday. The frontal passage may be responsible for unseasonably cold temperatures Monday night. Patchy frost may occur in a few backyards.

The cool air will not last long as we go into midweek, with mid 70s will take over for the afternoon and lows return to the 50s in the overnight hours. We stay dry even going into Halloween weekend, as another cool down could end the month out.

Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

