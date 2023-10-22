Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions tonight; Sunny and mild on Monday

Warmer temperatures expected late week
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northwesterly breezes, clear skies and a dry airmass in place this evening will allow temperatures to quickly drop off into the 50s. By early sunrise, radiative cooling and calmer breezes may start many of us on a chilly note as you head out the door Monday. Be sure to have a heavy jacket just in case. By mid to late afternoon, most backyards will recover to the middle 60s.

High temperatures will start off in the 60s early in the week, then warming back up to the mid to upper 70s as we heads towards the end of the week. Some areas will flirt near 80° as the Halloween weekend will be getting underway. Night time temperatures will start off in the upper 30s to near 40° by Tuesday. A few outlining areas could see frost to start the day out Tuesday, but not a hard freeze. We will bounce from the 40s and back to the 50s to near 60° at night towards the final weekend of the month.

As for rain chances, the ENC area remains on the dry side for the next 5-8 days.

Finally, Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week, as it is now a hurricane. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

