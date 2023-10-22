Elizabeth City Coast Guard rescues mariners from North Carolina waters
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTSMOUTH, V.A. (WITN) - A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City saved four Canadians from a capsized boat on Saturday.
Officials say the 60-foot catamaran overturned about 140 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.
The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth, V.A. received a signal from an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 12:18 p.m.
The yacht called Moon Dragon charters between the Mid-Atlantic and the Virgin Islands.
