Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions today; Ample sunshine continues this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another rinse and repeat will end the weekend, with temperatures staying on the mild side, as high pressure begins to build in for the final week of October. Our breezy conditions will come to an end Sunday and as we go into Monday, as winds will start to relax for most communities.

High temperatures will start off in the 60s early in the week, then warming back up to the mid to upper 70s as we heads towards the end of the week. Some areas will flirt near 80° as the Halloween weekend will be getting underway. Night time temperatures will start off in the upper 30s to near 40° by Tuesday. A few outlining areas could see frost to start the day out Tuesday, but not a hard freeze. We will bounce from the 40s and back to the 50s to near 60° at night towards the final weekend of the month.

As for rain chances, the ENC area remains on the dry side for the next 5-8 days.

Finally, Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week, as it is now a hurricane. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

