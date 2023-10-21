Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 10, Part Two

White Oak claims Coastal 3A, SouthWest Edgecombe sets up showdown with West Craven
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

WHITE OAK 33, RICHLANDS 20

SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE 47, WASHINGTON 10

FARMVILLE CENTRAL 47, GREENE CENTRAL 8

WAYNE CHRISTIAN 32, PARROTT ACADEMY 12

NORTHERN NASH 7, SOUTHERN NASH 7 (PPD 2ND)

OTHER AREA SCORES

Bear Grass 50, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 14

Bertie County 30, Washington County 8

Clayton 49, Willow Spring 6

Croatan 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 17

Eastern Wayne 12, North Johnston 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Currituck County 35

Father Vincent Capodanno 56, Liberty Christian 0

Havelock 54, Jacksonville Northside 0

Hertford County 42, Manteo 0

North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 12

Pungo Christian 53, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 6

Southwest Onslow 34, Warsaw Kenan 24

Wallace-Rose Hill 20, East Duplin 14, OT

Wilson Prep 34, Rocky Mount Prep 0

