WITN End Zone 2023 Week 10, Part Two
White Oak claims Coastal 3A, SouthWest Edgecombe sets up showdown with West Craven
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WHITE OAK 33, RICHLANDS 20
SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE 47, WASHINGTON 10
FARMVILLE CENTRAL 47, GREENE CENTRAL 8
WAYNE CHRISTIAN 32, PARROTT ACADEMY 12
NORTHERN NASH 7, SOUTHERN NASH 7 (PPD 2ND)
OTHER AREA SCORES
Bear Grass 50, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 14
Bertie County 30, Washington County 8
Clayton 49, Willow Spring 6
Croatan 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 17
Eastern Wayne 12, North Johnston 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Currituck County 35
Father Vincent Capodanno 56, Liberty Christian 0
Havelock 54, Jacksonville Northside 0
Hertford County 42, Manteo 0
Jacksonville White Oak 33, Richlands 20
North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 12
Pungo Christian 53, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Washington 10
Southwest Onslow 34, Warsaw Kenan 24
Wallace-Rose Hill 20, East Duplin 14, OT
Wayne Christian 32, Kinston Parrott Academy 12
Wilson Prep 34, Rocky Mount Prep 0
