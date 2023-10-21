Police: Kinston shooting suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after victim dies

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Devonte Cantey is now charged with 1st Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tabias Williams on October 19, 2023, in Kinston.

Williams and Tamir Cobb were both hit by gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Clay Street.

According to the Kinston Police Department, on October 21, 2023, they were notified that Williams died as a result of his injuries.

Cobb remains in serious condition at ECU Health Center but is expected to survive the altercation.

Cantey is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in the Lenoir County Jail.

Police say the men were shot by 23-year-old Cantey after a fight.

