Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting

Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating the death of a man after they say they found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Goldsboro Police Department says they were sent to the 900 block of S. Best St. around 12:35 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officials say they found Ahmad Rashad Hooker, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and began an investigation. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene security.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Nobles
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest suspect in Friday bank robbery
William Waters
Man convicted in Beaufort County murder that was caught on video
Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk
Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder
Former New Bern High School speaks out
“Everything I did was for the students”: Former New Bern High School Principal addresses decision to change grades of ineligible student-athletes

Latest News

WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 2
NCEL 10-19-2023
NCEL 10-20-2023
NCEL 10-20-2023
NCEL 10-20-2023
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 1
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 1