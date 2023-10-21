Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating the death of a man after they say they found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Goldsboro Police Department says they were sent to the 900 block of S. Best St. around 12:35 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officials say they found Ahmad Rashad Hooker, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and began an investigation. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene security.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.