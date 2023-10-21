Flower ceremony highlights Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on Saturday.

More than 300 participants gathered at Union Point Park to honor those impacted by the disease with a promise garden ceremony.

Walkers carried flowers of various colors representing their personal connections to the disease.

Organizers say money raised will fund care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 369,000 family members and friends caring for them.

Donations toward the event’s $55,000 goal will still be accepted through December 31, 2023, at act.Alz.Org/newbern.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.