Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Flower ceremony highlights Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern(courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on Saturday.

More than 300 participants gathered at Union Point Park to honor those impacted by the disease with a promise garden ceremony.

Walkers carried flowers of various colors representing their personal connections to the disease.

Organizers say money raised will fund care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 369,000 family members and friends caring for them.

Donations toward the event’s $55,000 goal will still be accepted through December 31, 2023, at act.Alz.Org/newbern.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Nobles
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest suspect in Friday bank robbery
Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk
Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday
William Waters
Man convicted in Beaufort County murder that was caught on video
Former New Bern High School speaks out
“Everything I did was for the students”: Former New Bern High School Principal addresses decision to change grades of ineligible student-athletes
Justin Tart, Joshua Huffman, Jason Huffman, & Kerri McKeithan
Several facing charges after months-long Onslow County drug investigation

Latest News

Devonte Cantey
Police: Kinston shooting suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after victim dies
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1021
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1021
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 10 Part 2