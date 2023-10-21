ECU football drops conference game to Charlotte 10-7 on homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The offensive struggles continued for the ECU football team on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. The Pirates faced Charlotte for the first time and fell to the 49ers 10-7 on Homecoming.

“Obviously very disappointed in the ending of the ball game and not being able to get the win,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “I thought that it would be a close game they have been in a lot of those just like us this year.”

Pirates kicker Andrew Conrad missed two field goals in the game. One with about a minute remaining that would have tied the game at 10.

“We had the field position to at least have a field goal attempt. I think we were well within his range,” said Houston, “We just have got to be better in that situation right there.”

The offense held to just 127 yards in the game.

“It is my job to get it fixed. That’s what I told the kids in the locker room. We are not going to start pointing fingers. We are not going to find someone to blame,” says Houston, “It is my responsibility to take care of things. So I have got to take a look at everything and I’ve got to make the decisions that are best to give our program a shot to be successful.”

ECU did make some momentum-shifting plays in the game. Julius Wood nabbed this pick and put the Pirates in great position in the first half. But they didn’t convert and would trail 3-0 at the halftime. His third interception of his career.

“We had our opportunities. We did not play well in the first half. We need to do a better job there,” Houston said, “I thought the second half the kids played very hard. They gave us a chance.”

After the 49ers came out and scored right out of halftime it was special teams that swung the momentum ECU’s way. A fumble on a punt recovered by ECU set them up for Alex Flinn to hit Shane Calhoun for the 10-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 in the 4th. Calhoun’s second td of the season.

“That’s always good to find the end zone,” said Calhoun, “It was a good catalyst for positive energy on the sideline. I think it got us going a little bit so I think it was the best thing.”

But that is as close as they got on the scoreboard.

“I think it has been frustrating just knowing how good we can be,” says Calhoun, “Obviously we have shown flashes in all our games. We just have to come together and play a complete game as an offense.”

ECU drops to 1 and 6. They play at Texas-San Antonio next weekend.

