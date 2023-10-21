Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and wind will take over the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the past week featured partly cloudy skies and a wet end to the work week, wind and mostly sunny sunny skies will take over this weekend and continue into the final week of October. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s today and near 70° on Sunday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at about 10-20 mph. Wind could be a little stronger along the coast. Morning temperatures will be go from the low 50s to the mid 40s.

A dry cold front will bring another round of chilly air on Monday and Tuesday. Highs remain in the 60s and get close to the 30s at night. So we will have to watch for patchy frost going into Tuesday morning.

The cool air will not last long as we go into midweek, with mid 70s will take over for the afternoon and lows return to the 50s in the overnight hours. We stay dry even going into Halloween weekend, as another cool down could end the month out.

Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week.

