Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

The Crystal Coast third annual Highland Games

The Famous Scottish Highland Games took place in Beaufort this Saturday
The Famous Scottish Highland Games took place in Beaufort this Saturday(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the East, Carteret County hosted the Crystal Coast Highland games.

Saturday the town of Beaufort was transformed into the famous Scottish Highland games. The event offers a unique and festive atmosphere that allows people to connect with Scottish culture and heritage, while also providing an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.

William Crawford, the athletic director said, " Highland games are ancient, they are participated all over Scotland and they are gatherings actually”.

The event was an exciting display of strength and skill, featuring shot put and caber toss along with other challenges. Participants from all over showcased their athletic abilities. Wes Kiser is an athlete at this event and has been training for the games.

“We have about seven different events that test everybody’s different throwing abilities and we are going go get after it” said Wes Kiser.

In addition to the athletics, the event provided local breweries and food trucks for everyone to indulge in delicious food and refreshments while enjoying the activities.

This is the third year that Carteret County has held the Crystal Coast Highland games.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Nobles
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest suspect in Friday bank robbery
Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk
Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday
William Waters
Man convicted in Beaufort County murder that was caught on video
Former New Bern High School speaks out
“Everything I did was for the students”: Former New Bern High School Principal addresses decision to change grades of ineligible student-athletes
Justin Tart, Joshua Huffman, Jason Huffman, & Kerri McKeithan
Several facing charges after months-long Onslow County drug investigation

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern
Flower ceremony highlights Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern
Devonte Cantey
Police: Kinston shooting suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after victim dies
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1021
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1021
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting