The Crystal Coast third annual Highland Games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the East, Carteret County hosted the Crystal Coast Highland games.

Saturday the town of Beaufort was transformed into the famous Scottish Highland games. The event offers a unique and festive atmosphere that allows people to connect with Scottish culture and heritage, while also providing an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.

William Crawford, the athletic director said, " Highland games are ancient, they are participated all over Scotland and they are gatherings actually”.

The event was an exciting display of strength and skill, featuring shot put and caber toss along with other challenges. Participants from all over showcased their athletic abilities. Wes Kiser is an athlete at this event and has been training for the games.

“We have about seven different events that test everybody’s different throwing abilities and we are going go get after it” said Wes Kiser.

In addition to the athletics, the event provided local breweries and food trucks for everyone to indulge in delicious food and refreshments while enjoying the activities.

This is the third year that Carteret County has held the Crystal Coast Highland games.

