Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Windy Weekend After Friday Evening Rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is likely this evening as our last chance for rain over the next week pushes through. No severe weather but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Rain begins to leave overnight setting us up for a dry weekend. Even with windy conditions on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures warm up close to 70. Winds will be out of the west/northwest at about 10-20 mph. Wind could be a little stronger along the coast. Morning temperatures will be around 50. A dry cold front will bring another round of chilly air on Monday and Tuesday. Overnight temperatures get close to the 30s so we’ll have to watch for patchy frost, especially Tuesday morning. We won’t stay cool, though. By the end of the week, highs are back near 80. There are still signs of cooler weather for trick-or-treating.

Tammy will continue to curve back out to sea over the next week. No tropical threats for ENC are expected over the next week. Likely longer.

