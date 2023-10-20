West Craven football battles past North Pitt, Northside blanks Lejeune
Both in position to win conference titles in final week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few area teams moving up games in an attempt to avoid weather on Friday night. West Craven won a slugfest over North Pitt 52-38 to stay undefeated in conference play. Northside of Beaufort County blanked Lejeune 55-0 on senior day. The Panthers clinch at least a share of their conference title with the win.
High School Football Scores Week 10 Thursday
West Craven 52, North Pitt 38
Northside 55, Lejeune 0
North Duplin 39, Rosewood 32
Princeton 24, Wilson Beddingfield 21
Hobbton 54, Rose Hill 20
CB Aycock 56, Smithfield-Selma 21
Goldsboro 29, Spring Creek 6
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.