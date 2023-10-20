Advertise With Us
Wayne County man collects $100,000 Powerball prize

NC Powerball
NC Powerball
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man won it big after taking a chance with a $3 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Jeremy Ciborowski of Goldsboro won a $100,000 prize with Powerball. Ciborowski matched four white balls, winning him $50,000, then got the 2X multiplier for his big win.

He took home his winnings yesterday.

Tune in tomorrow for Powerball’s drawing with WITN-TV.

