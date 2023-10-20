U.S. Forest Services seeks public input on forest site restoration project

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Public input is requested for a project on several sites in the East impacted by Hurricane Florence

National Forests in North Carolina are seeking feedback on the proposed Neuse River Recreation Sites Project aiming to repair and enhance approximately 100 acres of Flanners Beach, Fisher’s Landing, Pine Cliff, and the Siddie Fields Recreation Sites.

This project, according to the U.S. Forest Services, aims to restore and increase resiliency along the Neuse River after damages caused by Hurricane Florence. The storm left much of these sites unstable after high winds, floods, and storm surge erosion causing even greater damage.

Their environmental assessment can be found here. The 30-day commenting period began yesterday, Oct. 19.

Comments may be submitted via the following methods:

Online: Click the project website link below, go to the right-hand side menu under ‘Get Connected’, and click on ‘Comment/Object on Project’ or by following the link here, US Forest Service NEPA Projects Home ( usda.gov)

Mail: Ron Hudson - District Ranger, Croatan Ranger District, 141 E. Fisher Ave, New Bern, NC 28560

Fax: (252) 638-5628

