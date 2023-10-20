Several facing charges after months-long Onslow County drug investigation

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several people are facing charges in Onslow County following a several month drug investigation in Onslow County.

The sheriff’s office said that its drug enforcement unit spent 4 months investigating drug trafficking surrounding people living at 1000 Highway 17 S, Holly Ridge.

As a result of that investigation, two search warrants were executed on October 19th.

Investigators said they seized over 30 firearms, just over an ounce of meth, 2.8 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of heroin, a stolen boat, a stolen vehicle, a stolen trailer, and different kinds of stolen military equipment.

Justin Tart, 40, was arrested and is facing several charges. His bond was set at $286,000:

-Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Methamphetamine (x3)

-Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

-Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

-Possess Methamphetamine (x3)

-Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine (x4)

-Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance (x2)

-Trafficking Methamphetamine (x3)

-Manufacture Methamphetamine (x2)

-Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance

-Possess Stolen Firearm

-Posses Stolen Motor Vehicle (x2)

-Maintaining a Dwelling for CS (x3)

-Possess Firearm w/Altered Serial Number

-Possess Stolen Property

Joshua Huffman, 35, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, and possession of stolen goods. He signed a written promise to appear in court.

Deputies said Tart and Huffman lived at the home that was the subject of the investigation.

Also arrested during the investigation were Jason Huffman, 36, and Kerri McKeithan, 32, of Holly Ridge.

Deputies said both were charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McKeithan was given a $5,000 secured bond, while Huffman was given a $4,000 secured bond.

