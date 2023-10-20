Advertise With Us
Second bank robbery this week in Kinston

(Source: WTOK)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating their second bank robbery in four days.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., the Greater Kinston Credit Union on North Queen Street was held up.

Not many details are available from police who are expected to release more information shortly.

On Tuesday, a man robbed the First National Bank on West Vernon Avenue. Police have warrants out for 40-year-old Christopher Lewis, of Ayden.

The two banks are less than a mile apart and police haven’t said if Lewis was also a suspect in this morning’s robbery.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

