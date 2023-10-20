Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Princess

Saving Graces for Felines: Princess
By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Princess.

Princess was originally adopted from Saving Graces 4 Felines 6 years ago when she was a small kitten.

Through no fault of her own she was returned due to a life circumstance of the initial adopter. Princess adjusted quickly to her new foster home and is very good around other cats.

She is very affectionate and loves lots of attention. Princess said her ideal home would be one where there is not a lot going on and she can sit in the window, watch birds, and squirrels all day.

If you are interested in Princess, please apply online.

The adoption fee is being sponsored by a donor with an approved application.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Timothy Savage
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital
Deriko Lovely
GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder

Latest News

Saving Graces for Felines: Princess
Saving Graces for Felines: Princess
First Alert Forecast October 20, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 20, 2023
NCEL 10-19-2023
NCEL 10-19-2023
It's been a rough month for the New Bern High School community
Community continues to search for clarity in the New Bern High School grade changing saga