Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Princess

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Princess.

Princess was originally adopted from Saving Graces 4 Felines 6 years ago when she was a small kitten.

Through no fault of her own she was returned due to a life circumstance of the initial adopter. Princess adjusted quickly to her new foster home and is very good around other cats.

She is very affectionate and loves lots of attention. Princess said her ideal home would be one where there is not a lot going on and she can sit in the window, watch birds, and squirrels all day.

If you are interested in Princess, please apply online.

The adoption fee is being sponsored by a donor with an approved application.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

