Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NCHSAA State Volleyball brackets announced

State playoffs start Saturday
State HS volleyball brackets announced
State HS volleyball brackets announced(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school state volleyball brackets have been announced. D.H. Conley draws a two seed in the 4A ranks. Rose is the top area team in the 3A ranks and garners the three seed. West Carteret is the 4th seed.

NCHSAA State Volleyball Brackets

In 2A Ayden-Grifton is the top seed in the east. North Lenoir earning the 3 seed.

In 1A Pamlico county the six seed is our top area team.

The playoffs start Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Timothy Savage
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital
Deriko Lovely
GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder

Latest News

High School Football Week 10 Thursday
West Craven football battles past North Pitt, Northside blanks Lejeune
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
ECU men’s basketball team is excited about upcoming season, new players fitting into the group
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Wings during...
Las Vegas Aces win WNBA Title
Charlotte FC Logo
Charlotte FC surrenders late goal, settles for draw at Inter Miami