NCHSAA State Volleyball brackets announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school state volleyball brackets have been announced. D.H. Conley draws a two seed in the 4A ranks. Rose is the top area team in the 3A ranks and garners the three seed. West Carteret is the 4th seed.

In 2A Ayden-Grifton is the top seed in the east. North Lenoir earning the 3 seed.

In 1A Pamlico county the six seed is our top area team.

The playoffs start Saturday.

