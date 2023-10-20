Advertise With Us
Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday

(Olivia Dols)
By WITN Web Team and Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of the Marine that investigators said was shot and killed at Camp Lejeune earlier this week.

The Marine Corps said that 19-year-old Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk with the 6th Marine Regiment was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Officials said that Schwenk was enlisted in June of 2022.

NCIS, who is investigating the case, have not publicly identified the Marine that was arrested for their alleged involvement in the death.

We’re told that the situation unfolded in an on-base barracks room.

