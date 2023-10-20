Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Timothy Savage
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital
Deriko Lovely
GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder

Latest News

First Alert Forecast October 20, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 20, 2023
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Despite the odds, an eighth grade girl in Texas has beat cancer twice.
Middle school student beats rare cancer twice: ‘My life turned upside down’
Biden said he was sending an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday, to cover emergency...
Biden: Security package an unprecedented commitment to Israel