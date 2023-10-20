Kinston police search for suspect in Friday bank robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Just days after the First National Bank on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston was robbed on Tuesday, the Greater Kinston Credit Union was robbed on Friday.

There is an active arrest warrant out for 39-year-old Ralph Noble of Kinston, who police believe to be the suspect.

“We responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Greater Kinston Credit Union here on Queen Street around 9:00 a.m. this morning. Witnesses and victims describe a black male coming to the business with a red and black jacket with a hood and a camo face mask,” said Major Brandon Turner with the Kinston Police Department.

Police say everyone at the credit union is okay. “There was no injuries reported, just people being a little shook up as you would expect,” said Turner.

Just half a mile down the road, the owner of Additive America says he’s been in the area for several years but never had any problems at his shop in the downtown area.

“If, like, you’re hitting a bank and doing a bank robbery, you’re not really the kind of person that’s gonna come in and hit me on a retail level or at a residential level. So again, I think it’s kinda like one of those things that is more organized, and it’s not really a day-to-day effect on a lot of the citizens here,” said Zac Holcomb, the owner of Additive America.

While the banks are less than a mile apart, police do not think the robberies are connected.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous.

Police also have a warrant out for 40-year-old Christopher Lewis of Ayden, who is believed to be the suspect in the armed robbery on Tuesday.

