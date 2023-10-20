Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Gwen Stefani gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.
Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gwen Stefani has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by her husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.

With multiple hits that set the soundtrack for the late 90s and 2000s, there’s “No Doubt” Stefani’s star is overdue.

That’s something nice to have under her feet as she walks into spider webs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Timothy Savage
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder
Deriko Lovely
GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Maryland judge presided over divorce case of suspect in his killing
Rebekah Mitchell, BSN, RN, Clinical Nurse Manager at CarolinaEast Medical Center Named 2023...
CarolinaEast nurse lead internationally recognized for outstanding leadership
Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business...
Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
Bidding for closed Kinston school hits $200,000