FUR BABY FRIDAY: DONNA is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named DONNA whose a 4-month-old Hound/German Shepherd mix.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: DONNA (HSEC) (WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes DONNA would thrive the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about DONNA...

“You see it in this week’s ‘Fur Baby Friday’...Donna is a straight-up lover! She wants a forever family that she can just love on all day - every day. She’s such a happy girl who will surely put a smile on your face daily too! It’s also clear that she has quite the personality too because if I’m not mistaken in our one picture together she’s totally giving me side eye. She’s the best. She’s a young dog just longing for a forever home to thrive in. I’m hoping that it’s with one of our viewers because she’s an absolute gem.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: DONNA (HSEC) (WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

It’s an event that we’ve been talking about for weeks now and it’s finally here! HSEC is hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this weekend on Sunday, October 22 from 1-4 p.m., and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be the EVENT EMCEE so please be sure to check it out!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023) (WITN)

HSEC CANINE CRAWL (WITN)

CANINE CRAWL (WITN)

CANINE CRAWL (WITN)

You can purchase the CANINE CRAWL T-SHIRT & WALK COMBO ahead of time by CLICKING HERE! (Ahead of time, you’re paying $25 but at the walk it’ll be $30.)

And in terms of the CANINE CRAWL, we can’t forget about the COSTUME CONTEST! You can sign-up at our booth for $5 and get the chance to win a cool prize:

HSEC: COSTUME CONTEST (WITN)

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET (WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL (WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is in need of some DONATIONS and the exact items are listed below:

HSEC: NEEDED DONATIONS (WITN)

The rescue is always in need of FOSTERS! If you’re interested please contact the HUMANE SOCIETY OF EASTERN CAROLINA for additional information.

HSEC: FOSTERS NEEDED (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.