EIC Head Start program fall festival

Kids take part in EIC fall festival in Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina non-profit rang in the start of the weekend today with a fun fall festival for the kids.

The Economic Improvement Council’s Head Start program hosted the event today in Greenville. The goal of the head start program is to provide kids with the tools and experiences to develop socially and academically. The altitude academy of barbering was on hand to also provide free haircuts to the kids.

Deputy Director, Lateshia Bryd said, “It gives us a chance to expose our children to different things outside and in our community and bring them into their learning environment”.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was also at today’s fun and chatted with the kids and gave out some sweet treats.

