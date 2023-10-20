Advertise With Us
ECU women’s basketball hosts media day, Pirates learning to play as favorites rather than underdogs this year

Pirates picked to finish second in AAC this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball held its media day Friday after being picked to finish second in the conference. A big target now on the Pirates after making it to the big dance last spring.

“In the past people would come to Greenville with a check mark beside it as if it is an automatic win. Now we are figuring out how do we play from the top instead of from the bottom,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “Mixing in six kids that at times all will play. I think at least four or five of them will get substantial minutes this year. It is the most depth that I have had since I have been at East Carolina. They are making it extremely hard on me when it comes down to minutes, who is going to start. But that is obviously a coach’s dream.”

ECU opens its season November 6th at Elon. They have their home opener Thursday, November 9th, against South Carolina Upstate. The Pirates say they will raise their conference tournament championship banner that night.

Coach McNeill also said that guard Jayla Hearp will miss this season with an injury. She is going to redshirt and stay with the program.

