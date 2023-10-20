ECU volleyball wins sixth straight match, beats Memphis in Friday matinee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU volleyball team dropped its first set but rolled to victory from there beating Memphis 3-1 on Friday afternoon in Greenville.

The Pirates led by Angeles Alderete with a co-match high 13 kills as they earned their sixth straight victory. All six in the conference.

The Pirates are having one of their best seasons in program history and are 18-4 overall.

