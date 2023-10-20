ECU Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight In Sweep Of Memphis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) – East Carolina extended its winning streak to five Thursday night with a quick 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-20) sweep of Memphis in an American Athletic Conference volleyball contest inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates’ (17-4, 8-2) home facility received a facelift over the summer months and the squad is certainly doing its part to fill the stands as it extended the best start in program history with its 17th win in 21 attempts. ECU has also reached eight wins in AAC play the fastest of any team to ever wear the Purple and Gold. Additionally, the triumph moved East Carolina a half game in front of South Florida for first place in the AAC East Division.

The plaudits don’t stop there, however. With their 12th straight-set victory of the campaign, the Pirates have notched the most sweeps in a single season in school history (11 in 2005 and 2017).

ECU committed just 10 attacking errors in 108 attempts, putting down 40 kills to finish with a .278 hitting percentage. Conversely, the Tigers (8-14, 4-6 AAC) hit just .185 after compiling 19 errors on 124 swings with 42 kills. The Pirates held the advantage in total digs (57-52) and service aces (4-3) while the sides finished even with three total blocks apiece.

Sophomore outside hitter Angeles Alderete was the lone player in the match to reach double figures in the kill column (11), adding 11 digs to polish off her seventh double-double of the year. Senior right side Fran McBride chipped in with eight kills and a .350 hitting percentage to go along with respective 11 and 10 dig performances by junior defensive specialist Kenzie Beckham and junior setter Payton Evenstad. Tabytha Toelke paced the visitors with nine kills and 12 digs.

Set One: An attacking miscue by Toelke saw East Carolina race out to an early 9-3 lead which sent Memphis scrambling for their first timeout of the evening. The Tigers were able to draw within five at 15-10 midway through frame, but the Pirates started to pull away as a block by McBride and Carlia Northcross put the ECU advantage at 22-14. McBride later finished the job with a kill to give the Pirates the eight-point win and an early match lead.

Set Two: The second stanza was much closer at the start as neither side built more than a one-point edge on the way to a 9-9 deadlock. A kill by Alderete sparked a quick 5-0 East Carolina run, however, Memphis answered right back and utilized a Mackenzie Leach ace to reach the media timeout with a 15-14 upper hand. Leach committed a service error out of the break and the Pirates capitalized, scoring seven of the next eight to propel in front 21-16. Consecutive kills by Brittany Wood afforded ECU set point at 24-19 but the Tigers dug down and rattled off a 4-0 run to make things interesting. Northcross ended their hopes with a kill though, sending the Pirates into the intermission up two sets to none.

Set Three: Looking to extend the match, Memphis piled up a 14-9 advantage in the third following a Toelke kill. East Carolina settled down at that point, putting together a 7-2 run to pull even at 16. A kill off the swing of McBride pushed the Pirates ahead 19-17 and prompted a Tiger timeout but ECU would not relent. With the Pirates holding on to a 21-20 edge, three-straight kills by Alderete, Wood and Farah Farooq made it match point at 24-20. Wood had the last word on the next rally, terminating the final volleyball of the contest to seal the sweep.

Up Next: East Carolina and Memphis close their quick two-match set Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.