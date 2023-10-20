Advertise With Us
ECU and UNC Charlotte host Run the Ball event to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention

By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As homecoming week comes to an end for ECU, UNC Charlotte, Sigma Pi, and the ECU Division of Student Affairs are prioritizing suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The Run the Ball fundraiser and relay started on Wednesday and will end Saturday.

Volunteer student runners are helping run the homecoming game day football from Charlotte to Greenville and into Dowdy Ficklen Stadium. The total relay is 220 miles.

The purpose is to raise awareness and honor the life of ECU Alum and military veteran, Maxwell Tyeryar who died in January of last year.

ECU’s Intercultural Affairs Director, Dennis McCunney says there is great importance to the fundraiser as many students face mental health challenges.

“One of the things that we see a lot on campus is that many students are juggling a lot and are facing some small, medium, and large mental health challenges so we want to promote wellness as much as possible and a spirit of community so that our students and staff are looking out for each other and are noticing any signs of students being unwell and any risk signs,” McCunney told WITN.

McCunney says there are about 75 runners throughout the whole week in partnership with UNC Charlotte.

The runners will celebrate with homecoming festivities like being in the homecoming parade Saturday morning.

“The more we can do to both remember our student Max who lost that battle to raise some awareness in the future and this opportunity will also raise money for a scholarship in Max’s name to be awarded through that foundation in partnership with our advancement office here at ECU,” McCunney said.

ECU offers many mental health services for students and staff such as counseling services and a wellness hub that focuses on wellness in mind, body, and spirit.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

