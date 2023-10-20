Advertise With Us
ECU students run the ball to raise mental health awareness

ECU partnered up with UNC Charlotte and Maxwell for Life Foundation for "Run the Ball" relay.
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning was the final leg of a relay ECU and UNC Charlotte students have been taking part in this homecoming week, in remembrance of a special person.

Preston Jones, a senior at ECU and the president of Sigma Pi fraternity said, “We run for Max.”

To the runners, who are members of the Sigma Pi fraternity, this event has a strong emotional tie.

Jones shared, “Max Tyeryar was one of our founding fathers back in 2017, he stayed here for four years, and he also served overseas, and when he got back from tour, he was dealing with some mental health issues and unfortunately took his life about a year ago.”

The run was dedicated in his honor to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Throughout the run, the ball was passed from one runner to the next to bring it home to ECU, arriving just in time for the homecoming game day.

Hayden Pietrowski, a runner, told WITN, “Physically, the calves are burning a little bit, I’m sure all of us can agree with that one. Mentally, I think we are all just excited for the game and excited for Max’s parents and to be able to show them how well everything was put together and our sense of being proud of it.”

ECU says they will continue to carry on this tradition with UNC Charlotte.

Next year, the plan is to run to the town of Cameron, a halfway mark between Charlotte and Greenville.

