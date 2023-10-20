ECU men’s basketball team is excited about upcoming season, new players fitting into the group

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball held its media day Thursday with lots of familiar faces and some new ones across the board the pirates are excited about the upcoming season.

“A long and really positive preseason so far. We have been really pleased with our training camp,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz, “Just love this group of guys a bunch, this group of coaches, and just excited. Excited for this time of year.”

A bunch of returning faces to the team this year but some significant transfer additions. One is in limbo is Greensboro’s Cam Hayes who started at NC State transferred to LSU, and has now come to ECU.

“I got here in the summer but I really enjoyed it. I enjoy my teammates and the coaching staff. The main reason I really wanted to come back was because Coach Schwartz,” says Hayes, “He recruited me when he was at the University of Tennessee and I was real familiar and real comfortable with him. When I talked to him on the phone when I was in the portal he still believed in me and the goals I wanted to achieve.”

They gave an update on his multiple transfer waiver status.

“Zero update, we have heard nothing,” says Schwartz.

“Just taking it day by day,” says Hayes, “I don’t have an answer like everyone else has an answer I am just patiently waiting.”

Bobby Pettiford Junior from the Raleigh area is another guy who comes in from Kansas.

“He has won a national championship and he has played a great role on an incredible Kansas team on a two year run while he was there,” says Pettiford, “NCAA experience back to back years. Bobby brings a sense of true leadership. He is a true point guard. He understands the position.”

He is already dishing out good feelings to his teammates.

“Brandon, you know I think Brandon is a star you know he is already shooting 50 percent from 3. He’s a beast, 6′9 three-level scorer. He could be a Paul George if he gets that attack. That’s my guy. We got Cam Hayes from Greensboro North Carolina. We played for CP3 together. Cam’s a star man,” Bobby says, “RJ, look at him, he is a hybrid defender with a maxed out middie. He can make shots, he can guard. He’s a guy on the team that you need that goes hard. You know does all the little things, he’s the loudest guy on the court. He’s a leader. Yeah so we got a great group of guys.”

ECU opens its season at home against Ferrum at 7 PM on November 6th.

