ECU football ready for hard work, recently earned experience to pay off on Homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Homecoming weekend for ECU football as it hosts Charlotte tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Pirates are one touchdown favorites.

ECU knows they need to go out and take it this week. It is time. They open what the conference hopes will become an in-state rivalry.

“If there is we are going to set the tone for it. We are hungry in that locker room. All of us are,” says ECU defensive lineman Jack Powers, “Obviously no one in that building is happy with the results we have been putting out. We are going to show up to work every day and get a better result.”

“Every storm runs out of rain,” says ECU defensive lineman Elijah Morris, “You know we gonna keep grinding. These losses hurt us but we are going to bounce back.”

Both Charlotte and ECU are 1-5 and both are 0-2 in the American. It’s a hard place to be. Both are trying to fight through the situation to earn better results in the second half of the season.

“Being in the crucible. We are in it,” says Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi, “You either spend your whole life trying to stay out of it or you want that fight.”

“Being comfortable performing at a high level in those pressure situations. The only way to get there is by being in those pressure situations,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Played six games now and been in those situations a lot. Hoping that starting this weekend, we are going to play much better in those situations. It is a big combination of experience, a group gelling together and just performing at a higher level.”

