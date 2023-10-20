Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy skies develops into showers & storms this afternoon.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Onslow, and Pitt counties until 11 a.m. Visibility has been down below one-fourth mile in those areas this morning, creating a hazardous commute Friday morning.

With a cool and damp start to the day, partly cloudy skies will turn into afternoon showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front is passing by. A few breaks in the clouds will break, allowing our temperatures to warm up to the mid 70s. By the time football games are at play, bring your rain gear as kickoff is underway tonight. Around the midnight hour, most areas will start to see clearing skies, with a few clouds overnight, otherwise clear and cool as temperatures fall to the low 50s to start off the weekend. The severe weather threat is low as the frontal boundary will become disorganized as it moves over the region.

Saturday and Sunday both features breezy conditions and a good deal of sunshine, as west-northwest breezes move in. Winds could gust as high 20 mph inland and 35 mph along the coastal communities. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s Saturday morning and low to mid 40s Sunday morning.

The final full week of October features more sunny days ahead, with temperatures in the low 60s to the mid 70s. Night time temperatures range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

As for the tropics, Sean continues to stay out to sea as a tropical storm and is forecasted to become a low end category 1 hurricane by the weekend. It remains no concern for the eastern part of the U.S.

