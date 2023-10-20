Community continues to search for clarity in the New Bern High School grade changing saga

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -People in one community continue their quest for answers in the wake of recent controversy surrounding a high school in the east.

Several people showed up to Thursday night’s Craven County Board of Education meeting with mixed feelings about the current state of New Bern High School.

“I challenge, no better yet I demand and expect for this board to hold all parties accountable for their behavior in this messiness,” said Denise Magwood, New Bern High School parent.

“If you’re a student-athlete and you miss so many classes, you can’t play,” said Edwin Vargas, New Bern High School parent. “That’s all it is to it. There also has to be monitoring of the student.”

It’s no secret that tensions have been high in the community since the NCHSAA vacated the Bears 2022 football state championship after the state says they played with ineligible players.

The school system says former principal Jerry Simmons assisted in changing grades for those players.

Some feel the school board is also at fault, but board member Kelli Muse says it’s about accountability.

“Kids have to come, and they have to learn so they can participate in athletics,” Muse said. “I’m a supporter for all of it.”

Others like board member Lauren Kitzinger believe the student-athletes have been treated unfairly.

“There’s no reason why anyone let alone any of our students, should be made to feel less valued than others,” Kitzinger said.

Some believe fences have been mended surrounding the controversy, but others say the damage has already been done.

There’s no clear answer for what’s next as far as updated or modified school grading or attendance policies go.

Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller says they’re just trying to move forward.

