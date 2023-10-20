Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Midday sun breaks turn wet this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The clouds will be pulling away from the Outer Banks later this morning, giving us a chance for a few sun breaks across Eastern NC over the middle of the day. But an incoming cold front will arrive this evening, bringing a band of rain showers, thunderstorms and blustery winds. The severe weather threat is low as the frontal boundary will become disorganized as it moves over the region. Highs will drop slightly from today through Sunday, going from the low to mid 70s this afternoon to the upper 60s over the weekend.

Cooler air will arrive Sunday night as a dry front pushes through. This will force temperatures down into the low 60s on Monday. The sunshine that will be present through the upcoming work week will take the mercury from the low 60s to the mid 70s. No sign of freezing temps over the next eight days.

