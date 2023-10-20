Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Midday sun breaks turn wet this evening

The showers and storms of this evening will be clear of the coast by the weekend
First Alert Forecast October 20, 2023
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The clouds will be pulling away from the Outer Banks later this morning, giving us a chance for a few sun breaks across Eastern NC over the middle of the day. But an incoming cold front will arrive this evening, bringing a band of rain showers, thunderstorms and blustery winds. The severe weather threat is low as the frontal boundary will become disorganized as it moves over the region. Highs will drop slightly from today through Sunday, going from the low to mid 70s this afternoon to the upper 60s over the weekend.

Cooler air will arrive Sunday night as a dry front pushes through. This will force temperatures down into the low 60s on Monday. The sunshine that will be present through the upcoming work week will take the mercury from the low 60s to the mid 70s. No sign of freezing temps over the next eight days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

