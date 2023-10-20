CarolinaEast nurse lead internationally recognized for outstanding leadership

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One nurse leader in the East is being internationally recognized for her outstanding work over her time in a leadership role.

CarolinaEast Health Systems’ Rebekah Mitchell was presented the 2023 Pathway Nurse Leader of the Year during a conference October 13. Mitchell serves as clinical nurse manager at the CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Mitchell was nominated for the award by Rebecca Skinner, Director at the CarolinaEast Medical Center, and endorsed by Jim Davis, Vice-President of Nursing / Chief Nursing Officer of CarolinaEast.

“She leads by example and empowers her staff,” said Davis. “Becky has taken on multiple responsibilities and projects and has continued to prove herself as a strong leader and an advocate for the profession of nursing.”

CarolinaEast cites Mitchell’s diligence of work, exemplary leadership during COVID-19, and her ability to lead consistently high-performing units of nurses for the best care of their patients as a few reasons why she was chosen for the award.

During her acceptance speech, Mitchell spoke of being a 2nd generation nurse and following in her RN mother’s footsteps, “I felt called to carry her legacy and join this caring profession so that I too can make a difference in the lives of others. I am honored to be able to care for not only my patients but the staff members that I am lucky to have in my department. My success is a direct result of being surrounded by extraordinary people who have one another’s backs through it all.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.