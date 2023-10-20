Advertise With Us
Bidding for closed Kinston school hits $200,000

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s now round 10 of bidding for a surplus elementary school in one Eastern Carolina city.

The latest offer for the old Teacher’s Memorial School in Kinston now stands at $200,000.

The bidding started back in July with a $10,000 bid.

The process is an “upset” bid, so someone now has until October 30th to offer at least $210,050 for the building with seven acres of land.

What’s not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center, the gym on the right side of the complex which is owned now by the city.

The school shut down in 2008 and had been used as kindergarten classrooms and storage. Last year, the school board declared it as surplus property.

The school board can reject any submission during the bidding process.

