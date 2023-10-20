Arrest made in connection to Kinston home invasion murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly home invasion that happened in Kinston late Wednesday night.

Police say Donteon Foye, 22, of Kinston was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jaliek Pridgen was shot and killed at his home on Dupree Street just before midnight on Wednesday.

Two other men were also arrested after police say they and Foye worked together to plan home invasion-style robberies in Kinston and Lenoir County.

The other two men are Tyreke Moore, 26, of Kinston, and Rahmel Gray, 23, of Pink Hill.

Police say when Gray was arrested, he was able to manipulate his handcuffs and run from officers at the magistrates office. They say he was caught a short time later by police.

A news release said more arrests and charges are expected as this investigation continues to unfold.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.