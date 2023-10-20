Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Arrest made in connection to Kinston home invasion murder

Gray, Foye, and Moore
Gray, Foye, and Moore(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly home invasion that happened in Kinston late Wednesday night.

Police say Donteon Foye, 22, of Kinston was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jaliek Pridgen was shot and killed at his home on Dupree Street just before midnight on Wednesday.

Two other men were also arrested after police say they and Foye worked together to plan home invasion-style robberies in Kinston and Lenoir County.

The other two men are Tyreke Moore, 26, of Kinston, and Rahmel Gray, 23, of Pink Hill.

Police say when Gray was arrested, he was able to manipulate his handcuffs and run from officers at the magistrates office. They say he was caught a short time later by police.

A news release said more arrests and charges are expected as this investigation continues to unfold.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Timothy Savage
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital
Deallaney Hudson lives an inspiring life
DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder
Deriko Lovely
GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl

Latest News

Ralph Noble
UPDATE: Suspect identified in second Kinston bank robbery this week
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing six new fees at recreation areas on the National Forests...
U.S. Forest Services seeks public input on forest site restoration project
NC Powerball
Wayne County man collects $100,000 Powerball prize
Devonte Cantey
Arrest made after two men shot in Kinston