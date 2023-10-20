Arrest made after two men shot in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in the shooting of two men Thursday afternoon in Kinston.

Devonte Cantey is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tabias Williams and Tamir Cobb were hit by gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Clay Street. The two men were flown to ECU Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the men were shot by the 23-year-old Cantey after a fight.

