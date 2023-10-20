25th Smoke on the Water event kicks off in Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you are looking for plans this weekend, an event in Washington might interest you.

The 25th annual Smoke on the Water event started Friday night and will pick back up Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Smoke on the Water is a family-friendly fundraising event put on by the Washington Noon Rotary Club held on the Washington Waterfront. All proceeds go towards local charities and nonprofits. The event will welcome some of the best BBQ cooks from around the state of North Carolina where they will compete in a pig-cooking competition.

“I want everyone to know that we are now part of the Grand Slam of whole hog competition. We have been awarded that prestigious honor that we are part of the four now for the competition,” Smoke on the Water, co-director, Mia Williams said.

A pig parade happened at 5:00 p.m., followed by live music presented by the Embers. Then at 7 p.m., the pig-cooking showmanship took place.

The fun continues Saturday with even more events for kids and adults alike such as a car show, train rides, and much much more.

Many of the cooks at the event are no strangers to the art of roasting a good pig as many have been doing it year after year.

“A friend of mine started cooking and I wanted to get in it so I started in 1995 so I have been cooking since then,” Cook, Bruce Daniel said.

Not all cooks are only about winning, many do it just for fun.

“It’s the camaraderie, it’s the seeing everybody, it’s also the competition, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to be first. But if you cook, you know what we are talking about when we say family,” Cook, Tricia Harrison said.

For a list of events taking place and times, check out below.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 20

4:00-8:00 pm Amusements Open – Free to the public in Crab Park

4:00 – 9:00 pm Food Trucks Open

4:00-9:00 pm Vendor area opens

5:00 pm Pig Parade

5:00 pm BBQ Chief Cookers Meeting at HQ RV

6:00 pm The Embers featuring Craig Woolard – Mac Hodges Festival Park stage

7:00 pm Pig-Cooking Showmanship Competition Judging

8:00 pm BBQ Pigs Delivered to Competitive Cookers

8 pm – 10 pm Live Music on the Ribeye’s Deck

10 pm Live Music continues in Ribeyes Angus Room

SATURDAY OCTOBER 21

8:00 am BBQ Cook Off Judging Begins

8:00 am – 12:00 pm Car Show Registration

10:00 am Chili Volunteer Server Meeting (Chamber Parking lot)

9:00 am – 11:00 am WERO LIVE REMOTE

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Amusements, Train Rides, , Artisans & Vendors open

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Kids Zone opens – by the Beaufort Hyde Partnership for Children (Crab Park)

10:00 – 1:00 pm Live Music by Alex Williams (on the Ribeye’s Deck)

10:00 am Iron Order Benefit Ride Registration for the BOCO Animal Shelter begins

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Classic Car Show

10:00 am BBQ Sales Begin (Ribeye’s Parking Lot)

10:00 am AOP Chalk Fest Begins (Crab Park)

10:30 am Chili Sales Begin (Chamber Parking Lot)

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Literacy Volunteer READS (KID ZONE TENT at Crab Park)

11:30 am – Noon BBQ Contest Awards Announced (Ribeye’s Deck)

1:00 – 2:00 pm Westies of Washington NC – West Coast Swing Demonstation – Ribeyes Tent

1:00 pm Iron Order Benefit Ride for the BOCO Animal Shelter begins

2:00 – 4:30 pm Live Music by Rowlette Green (Ribeye’s Deck)

5:00 pm Festival ends

7 pm Ribeyes Angus Room opens for Football

10 pm Live music in Ribeyes Angus Room

