Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Stick Around for Friday Evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light rain and showers continue overnight eventually shifting eastward to the Outer Banks. Heavier bands of rain will set up offshore only clipping the immediate shoreline from Eastern Carteret County up towards the Albemarle Peninsula. By Friday morning, the weather clears and most of Friday looks pretty nice! Temperatures approach the low to mid-70s ahead of the evening cold front. Rain and a few storms will approach ENC from the west by the late afternoon. Unfortunately, many high school football games could become wet as the front moves through. Not expecting strong to severe storms but we can’t rule out a few lightning strikes. Rain begins to clear near or after midnight. Rainfall accumulation up to half an inch is possible. The weekend is looking great! Windy on Saturday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Breezy conditions could redevelop in a few spots on Sunday. Another front won’t bring rain but it will bring cooler air for the start of the week. Highs drop to the low 60s and overnight temperatures will be close to the 30s. We’ll have to watch for patchy frost Tuesday morning. Even with temperatures climbing by the end of the week, another round of cooler air should be on the way for trick-or-treating.

